Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey on Tuesday admitted that the five-time champions need to improve in identifying and nurturing young talent.

Currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, CSK's struggles this season have been largely attributed to an underwhelming auction strategy.

While the franchise has successfully revived the careers of seasoned players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, it continues to face criticism for not investing enough in emerging talent.

"I think one area that we've really identified that we want to improve on is the talent identification side of things," Hussey said.

"So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we've seen them, we've had eyes on them."

With opening combinations of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Rahul Tripathi failing to deliver consistently, CSK have turned to youth.

The team handed IPL debuts to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed after putting them through match-simulation training at their high-performance centre. They have also bought 22-year-old South African Dewald Brevis.

"I mean, we get sent all the videos, packages and stuff. But to be able to actually watch them in the flesh, it does give you a bit more to go on.

"If we can play some practice games, see them (youngsters) under pressure, we can make more informed decisions about the talent that we're looking at moving forward," Hussey said ahead of CSK's IPL match against Punjab Kings.

The Australian believes that while mistakes in recruitment are inevitable, the groundwork being laid now could pay dividends in the long run.

"We're still going to make mistakes, no question. But if we can make more informed decisions, then I think that will help the franchise moving forward.

"It's a magnificent facility, that high-performance centre. It's a fantastic resource for us, so we should use it. And to be able to put players into situations in practice games that is closer to the match.

"I mean, we can bat in the nets, and that's fine but to expose them in a match situation at practice is closer to what they're going to experience in a match."

Hussey added that the franchise will continue monitoring these young players in their domestic games as well to be better prepared for the next season.

"We'll keep a close eye on them when they're playing their domestic stuff as well and keep working with them.

"It's not just working with them for this two-and-a-half months, it's still communicating and working with them throughout the rest of the year as well, and seeing how they're going, particularly in those pressure situations, seeing what their mentality is like."

Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes conceded the team's middle order has struggled to make an impact in recent games.

"It can get quite tough when the top-order is doing well and the chances are limited. Our middle-order has not faced many balls in the last couple of weeks. They are training well. They will come good and have their moments when required," he said.

