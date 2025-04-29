India Women defeat South Africa Women in the second match of the tri-series 2025. In the series opener, India Women defeated home side Sri Lanka Women nine wickets in a low-scoring game. Meanwhile, India women’s national cricket team is currently involved in a triangular One-Day International (ODI) series against home side Sri Lanka women’s national cricket team and South Africia women’s national cricket team. For IND-W vs SL-W vs SA-W Tri-series 2025 points table and team standings you can scroll below. India Women Beat South Africa Women By 15 Runs in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI; Sneh Rana's Five-Wicket Haul Helps Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Continue Winning Start.

As per the format of the tri-series, each team will face the other two teams twice. At the end of the first round, the two teams with highest points on the team standings will qualify for the final. In case teams are tied on points then the team with superior Net-Run Rate (NRR) will proceed to the finals.

Sri Lanka Women’s Tri-Series 2025 Points Table and Team Standings

Rank Teams Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 IND-W 2 2 0 0 4 +1.255 2 SA-W 01 0 1 0 0 -0.300 3 SL-W 1 0 1 0 0 -2.082

(Updated after IND-W vs SA-W Match)

Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Players: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women’s National Cricket Team Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay.

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Players: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Chloe Tryon.

