Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Opting to bat, Chennai Super Kings posted 150 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Moeen Ali top-scored with a 93 off 57 balls while captain MS Dhoni chipped in with 26.

For RR, Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 150 for 6 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 93, MS Dhoni 26; Obed McCoy 2/20, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26).

