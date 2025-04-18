New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have brought in South African batter Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Brevis will join the team for INR 2.2 crore, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Brevis has played 81 T20 matches, scoring 1787 runs, including a top score of 162. He featured in two T20Is for South Africa in 2023 and has IPL experience, having played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022 and 2024. Earlier this year, he played a key role in MI Cape Town's maiden SA20 title win, scoring 38 off 18 balls in the final.

He was the sixth-highest run-scorer in that tournament with 230 runs at a strike rate of 184. Known for his powerful hitting and ability to play shots in unusual areas, Brevis has attracted attention from various franchise leagues. He has played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and represents the MI team in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Despite entering the IPL 2025 auction with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, Brevis went unsold. However, he's been in great form lately, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in both South Africa's one-day and first-class competitions. Though still early in his career, the 21-year-old has already drawn comparisons to AB de Villiers and is often called 'Baby AB'.

Gurjapneet, a fast bowler from Tamil Nadu, was bought by CSK for Rs 2.2 crore at the auction but didn't get a chance to play this season.

CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table with only two wins from seven matches. Their regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been ruled out due to an elbow injury, and MS Dhoni has taken over the leadership.

CSK brought an end to their lean patch as they stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday.

MS Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak.

Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six, while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare. (ANI)

