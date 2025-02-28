Lahore, Feb 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy match between Afghanistan and Australia here on Friday.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Johnson 0

Ibrahim Zadran c Labuschagne b Zampa 22

Sediqullah Atal c Smith b Johnson 85

Rahmat Shah c Inglis b Maxwell 12

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Labuschagne b Zampa 20

Azmatullah Omarzai c Carey b Dwarshuis 67

Mohammad Nabi run out (Inglis/Johnson) 1

Gulbadin Naib c Inglis b Ellis 4

Rashid Khan c Maxwell b Dwarshuis 19

Noor Ahmad c Inglis b Dwarshuis 6

Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 0

Extras: (B-5, LB-15, W-17) 37

Total: (All out in 50 overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-70, 3-91, 4-159, 5-176, 6-182, 7-199, 8-235, 9-272, 10-273

Bowling: Spencer Johnson 10-0-49-2, Ben Dwarshuis 9-0-47-3, Nathan Ellis 10-0-60-1, Glenn Maxwell 6-1-28-1, Adam Zampa 8-0-48-2, Matthew Short 7-0-21-0. MORE

