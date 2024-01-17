Adelaide [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood's magnificent bowling spell put Australia in the driving seat at the stumps on day one of the first Test match against West Indies at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Australia stand at 59/2 and trail by 129 runs at stumps on day one with Usman Khawaja (30*) and Cameron Green (6*) on the crease.

In the third session on Wednesday, the hosts bowled out the Caribbeans at 188/10 with the help of Cummins and Hazlewood's four-wicket haul.

Kirk McKenzie (50 runs from 94 balls) and Shamar Joseph (36 runs from 41 balls) were the only standout batters for the Caribbean side. But the Aussie bowling attack did not give them a chance to get an upper hand on the game.

In Australia's first inning, the Caribbean debutant Shamar Joseph made a dream start to his Test career by dismissing star Aussie batter Steve Smith on his very first delivery on the first day at Adelaide Oval. The speedster nicked Smith off his first ball in Test cricket with a good length delivery that came angling towards the right-handed batter in the ninth over.

Smith (12) with his usual style of play came shuffling across the wicket but found a thick outside edge that carried to the fielder on the third slip.

He also claimed the second wicket for West Indies by removing Marnus Labuschagne for 10(25). Joseph ended the day with figures of 2/18 in 6 overs.

The 24-year-old Caribbean pacer kept coming at both Khawaja and Green with some probing bowling and kept them on their toes. There were some nervy moments for the Aussies but the duo saw the day through.

However, the hosts still have an advantage but if the visitors manage to pick a few early wickets on the second day, things might open up for both sides.

Earlier on day one, Cummins and Hazlewood helped Australia to dominate over West Indies at lunch break in Adelaide. After winning the toss, Australia decided to field first. However, Cummins' decision did not go wrong and helped them to sit in the driving seat from the initial stage of the long-format match.

Kraigg Brathwaite (13 runs from 45 balls) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (6 runs from 25 balls) opened for the Caribbeans but failed to make a solid start to the game. The Aussie skipper made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Chanderpaul in the 10th over. The second wicket of the game also came when Cummins bowled out Brathwaite in the 14th over. On the other hand, Hazlewood picked up his first wicket after he removed Alick Athanaze (13 runs from 31 balls) in the 24th over.

Brief score: West Indies 188 (Kirk McKenzie 50; Pat Cummins 4/41) vs Australia 59/2 (Usman Khawaja 30; Shamar Joseph 2/18). (ANI)

