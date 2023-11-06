Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): Aside from India's great performance by batters and bowlers, the fielding medal ceremony after each match has captured the attention of fans in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

India's fielding coach T Dilip has been at the forefront of it, and his inventive methods of proclaiming the best fielder of the match have been something to look forward to following each India triumph.

It was no different after India's mammoth 243-run victory over South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the Fielder of the Match medal in Eden Gardens after India hammered South Africa by 243 runs in the ongoing tournament.

He impressed with his sharp fielding skills and an attacking start with bat which gave the hosts a solid state in their innings. He played stunning innings of 40 runs in 24 deliveries.

As Rohit was announced as the medal winner, India opener Shubman Gill and batter Ishan Kishan went over to the India captain and congratulated him. Shreyas Iyer presented India's skipper with a medal.

"The beauty of our team is that we just fly on the field but also we don't field with the hands but it is with a genuine commitment, I have seen today. This reminds me of a simple and most important quote I feel is that the strength of our whole team is each member. We have a new entry today. Suryakumar Yadav did show that his quickness and his effort on the field was fantastic," Dilip said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Dilip has been very creative in how he has presented the medals to his players, who have been very keen to receive them, frequently gesticulating on the pitch about winning one after taking a catch.

The anticipation rises in the clip posted by BCCI before the mobile camera freezes at Rohit, indicating that he is the winner.

"One year back we found some philosophies for the team and one important thing was a body on the line. If anyone comes as a first example, it's a captain. We have been stressing one point, it's not about one catch or two good catches. It's what spark you give to the team and everything counts and today we celebrate little outside in the city of joy," he added.

After winning the medal, the India opener said, "This is something we started in this tournament and Dilip sir has mentioned many times that this medal is just not for mere catching and getting a couple of runouts. But it is more than that."

"The idea of getting this is to make sure that every 15 people deserve to claim this. And one thing, it's not just about catching and one work. It's what impact you make on the time. I think Rohit has made it in this match, which is tactical awareness and he's been outstanding in keeping his body online. He deserves it," Dilip said of Rohit.

The red-hot India will take on the Netherlands in their last league stage match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI)

