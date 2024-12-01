Noida, Dec 1 (PTI) Naveen Kumar delivered a sensational performance to guide Dabang Delhi to a commanding 32-21 victory over Tamil Thalaivas, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Naveen's 11 raid points -- his second Super 10 of the season -- took the team to second on the points table heading to Pune.

The penultimate match of the Noida leg was a close affair in the opening minutes as the Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas took their time to get into their groove.

It was the Thalaivas who started the scoring when Ranjith Chandran got the dangerous Ashu Malik with a swift defence. Yogesh then entered the fray with an excellent block to deny Moein Shafaghi any points.

Malik was kept quiet by Tamil Thalaivas but they had no answer to Naveen. Just when it looked like Dabang Delhi would begin to extend their lead, Moein entered the fray with an impressive 4 raid points and 2 tackle points at the end of the first half.

But, he too fell victim to the defensive prowess of Gaurav who blocked him to complete a Super Tackle. At the end of the first half, the score read an even 12-12, setting the stage for an exciting second 20 minutes.

It was a similar script at the start of the second half as for every point won by the likes of Amir Hossein Bastami, there was Naveen Kumar who prevailed in the do-or-die raids, as both teams were in their best form.

Naveen Kumar upped the ante in the final 10 minutes. He picked up a massive four points with a Super Raid that got Moein Shafaghi, Aashish, Amir Hossein Bastami and Abhishek Manokaran.

This move also brought up his Super 10 and decimated more than half of the Tamil Thalaivas. Rahul's successful tackle on Ranjith Chandran inflicted the ALL OUT on Tamil Thalaivas, giving Delhi a well-earned lead.

Malik also joined the party with a two-point raid as the match entered the final two minutes. Despite the challenge posed by Moein, the lack of support from the other players ensured another impressive 11-point win over the Thalaivas.

