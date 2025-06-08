Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Table-toppers Dabang Delhi TTC extended their unbeaten run in the Ultimate Table Tennis with an 11-4 win over PBG Pune Jaguars here on Sunday.

Earlier, Kolkata ThunderBlades reignited their playoff hopes with a 9-6 victory over reigning champions Dempo Goa Challengers.

Dabang Delhi started the final double header of the season strongly as Izaac Quek outclassed Alvaro Robles in the opening two games before the Spaniard pulled one back.

Maria Xiao followed up with another 2-1 win against Taneesha Kotecha on her UTT debut despite the Pune youngster impressing with a gritty final game comeback.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Xiao then continued their unbeaten mixed doubles run, edging Robles and Reeth Rishya 2-1 to give Delhi firm control.

Sathiyan followed up with a 2-1 win over Anirban Ghosh to seal the tie, before Diya Chitale wrapped up the night with a commanding 3-0 sweep over South Korea's Zion Lee, collecting the Indian Player of the Tie award in the process.

Xiao claimed the Foreign Player of the Tie honour, while Anirban walked away with another Shot of the Tie distinction.

Earlier, with Ankur Bhattacharjee, Quadri Aruna, and Adriana Diaz winning their respective singles rubbers, Kolkata ThunderBlades pulled off a win over Dempo Goa Challengers.

Aruna handed Harmeet Desai his first singles loss of the season in a thriller, while Diaz followed up with a ruthless 3-0 sweep of Krittwika Sinha Roy, capped by a show-stopping rally that earned her Shot of the Tie.

Ankur and Diaz then edged out Harmeet and Zeng Jian in doubles for their first win as a pair. Ankur returned to defeat Ronit Bhanja in the decider, staying unbeaten this season.

Zeng closed the tie with a 3-0 win for Goa, adding crucial points on the board. Ankur and Diaz were named Indian and Foreign Players of the Tie. PTI

