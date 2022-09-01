New York [US], September 1 (ANI): Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev advanced into the third round of the US Open on Thursday defeating Arthur Rinderknech of France in straight sets.

Medvedev defeated Rinderknech 6-2, 7-5, 6-3. Meanwhile, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios extended his incredible run with a four-set victory over France's Benjamin Bonzi. Kyrgios defeated Bonzi 7-6 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Medvedev, the top seed was in command from the beginning of the match which lasted for two hours and 11 minutes. Medvedev started the game with a service break establishing his authority over the French player straightaway.

The world number one breezed past Rinderknech, who reached his first ATP final earlier this year in Adelaide and broke into the Top 50.

In his post-match interview, Medvedev talked about the chances that he capitalised upon and the importance of maintaining momentum.

US Open quoted Medvedev, "It's not so easy to play when you start at 10 pm," said Medvedev about the match, which followed the Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit blockbuster. "I had some experience, so I was ready. I tried to find a way to play my best tennis. That's for sure what happened in the first set. Arthur was a little bit slow and committed some double faults and some unforced errors. Then I managed to keep the momentum going."

Medvedev is attempting to become the first male player to win back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer dominated the year-ending Grand Slam tournament each year between 2004 and 2008. Medvedev is into the third round for the fifth straight year.

The Russian will face qualifier Yibing Wu of China in the next round.

Nicky Kyrgios stormed into the third round after defeating France's Bonzi. The Aussie continued his rich form and fired off 30 aces and 65 winners to seal a clinical victory.

Kyrgios is enjoying a great summer and is in the middle of a purple patch. The world number 25 won his seventh championship in Washington, DC earlier, and then shocked world number one Daniil Medvedev, in the Montreal second round after making it to the Wimbledon final in July (where he ultimately lost to Novak Djokovic).

He confessed that the good form has actually increased the amount of pressure he felt while playing.

Speaking after the win, he said, "It's so stressful now because every match I play, I'm kind of expecting to play so good," Kyrgios said. "Such a clean performance is not realistic in a sport like this where you're playing day in, day out. I probably have to lower the expectation of playing like it's a Wimbledon final every time. There are so many capable players who can play."

Kyrgios will face the highly skilled American JJ Wolf, who is making his second appearance in the third round in three years. They have never faced each another. (ANI)

