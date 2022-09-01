Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in the Group B encounter of the Asia Cup 2022. Both the teams were handed defeats by Afghanistan, who have already made it to the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022 after topping the Group B. Thus the fixture between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh becomes of prime importance. To put it simply, the winner of the SL vs BAN match will head to the Super 4 round. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 cricket match live streaming online and tv telecast details then scroll down. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Match in Dubai.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have struggled against Afghanistan and would want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible as they face-off in a must-win encounter. The equation is simple for both the teams, and the winner of this fixture will head to the Super 4 round. As both teams look in poor form, this game becomes interesting with both the sides looking equal on paper.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 01, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 match on TV. The SL vs BAN match willbe telecast on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and DTT Platform users. For fans in Hong Kong, Now TV Sports will provide the live telecast of SL vs BAN T20 cricket match.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).