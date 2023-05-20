New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Daryl Mitchell, a hard-hitting New Zealand all-rounder known for his consistency with the bat, turned 32 on Saturday.

Ever since his international cricket debut in 2019, he has become one of the most reliable all-rounders in the sport.

Also Read | Why Are Delhi Capitals Wearing Special Rainbow Jersey Against CSK in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

In 18 Tests, he has scored 1,316 runs at an average of 57.21. He has scored five centuries and eight fifties in the format, with the best score of 190. He has also taken three wickets in the Tests.

He enjoyed a peak of his Test career last year. In seven Tests, he scored 683 runs at an average of 68.30, with three tons and three fifties, with the best score of 190.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks MI to Beat SRH in IPL 2023 Match 69.

In his side's Test series against England away from home in June last year, Mitchell was one of NZ's biggest stars. Though the Kiwis were crushed by the 'Bazball' revolution brought by England Test skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, Mitchell stood tall. This series is a high point of his career so far.

Mitchell became the first Kiwis player in 73 years to score 400 runs in a Test series against England. He top-scored in the series with 538 runs in six innings of three matches at an average of 107.60 and three centuries, two fifties. He surpassed the tally of former Kiwis batter Bert Sutcliffe. He had scored 451 runs in seven innings in his side's 1949 tour of England. Sutcliffe scored one century and four half-centuries on that tour.

Mitchell also became the first New Zealand batsman to score centuries in three successive test matches in England the sixth visiting batsman to do so in England. He also achieved the feat of becoming the first player in the world to score hundreds in each match of an away series consisting of three or more tests.

Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell made history by scripting the highest fifth-wicket partnership for their side in the history of the longest format of the game. The duo reached this accomplishment during the second Test against England at Trent Bridge at Nottingham. Both Mitchell and Blundell have scored centuries for their side. By the time Blundell was dismissed by spinner Jack Leach for 106, the duo had already put up a stand of 236 runs, outdoing the previous record of Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan, who had put up a stand of 222 runs against Zimbabwe at Wellington in 2000. NZ lost the match.

The duo of Mitchell-Blundell was a hit and they broke many other records as well.

Mitchell continued this form in 2023, having scored 333 runs in five matches, nine innings at an average of 47.57, with a century and three fifties.

In 25 ODIs, he has scored 829 runs at an average of 43.63, with three centuries and two fifties in 22 innings. His best individual score is 129. He also has 11 wickets in the format. He has been enjoying his peak year in ODIs this year. He has scored 456 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.00, with two centuries.

Mitchell's T20 record is also solid. He has scored 1,040 runs in 52 innings at an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 137.74, with five half-centuries. He also has eight wickets in the format.

Mitchell in March this year, won the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at the New Zealand Cricket Awards for his standout performances in the year, especially in Test cricket. This is a top international cricket honour in NZ cricket.

Mitchell, who also won the Redpath Cup for men's first-class batting, was recognised for a stand-out year across the board but particularly at the Test level, where he scored four centuries, played a leading hand in New Zealand's' last ball win against Sri Lanka at Christchurch back in March, and rose to Number eight in the ICC Test batting rankings. The all-rounder scored 1,338 runs in international cricket last year at an average of 46.13, with three centuries and seven fifties in 35 innings.

If NZ want to do well in ICC Cricket World Cup this year in India, it is important that they utilise Mitchell's abilities to the fullest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)