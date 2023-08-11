Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) David Lalhlansanga struck one and assisted in another as Mohammedan Sporting defeated Indian Navy 2-1 to notch up their first win in the Durand Cup, here on Friday.

David struck one in the 50th minute then turned the provider for his Mizoram statemate Lalremsanga Fanai to double the lead in the 69th minute.

Also Read | Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: India Finish 17th After Winning One Silver And Two Bronze Medals on Final Day.

Indian Navy brought one back in the 90+7th minute when PM Britto scored a consolation from the spot for the Indian Navy.

The Kolkata outfit now have three points from two matches to behind leaders Mumbai City FC (6). Indian Navy are yet to open their account.

Also Read | IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Lauderhill.

Both teams remained goalless in the first 45 minutes.

David had the first chance of the match in the 10th minute when he needed a tap over the keeper but missed the target by a whisker.

Another brilliant ball from Uzbek Mirjalol Kasimov a few minutes later, saw Bikash Singh through with the Navy defence at his mercy, but a heavy second touch denied him a crack at goal.

In the 23rd minute, David's ill-directed shot landed on the roof of the Navy net.

The Navy men had their best chance of the half, when Inayath saw Mohammedan keeper Jongte off his line and tried to lob him from just outside, but he too missed the target.

The Black and White were unlucky when Argentine forward Alexis Gomez's free-kick hit the cross bar.

David finally found his mark just five minutes into the second-half, after Bikash Singh made a penetrating diagonal run in and released the striker inside the box.

David turned his marker Sagayaraj and placed the ball away from Vishnu and neatly into the back of the net.

The Mizo then turned provider to his state and club mate Lalremsanga Fanai 20 minutes later.

Alexis found David with a searching ball just outside the Navy box, who then turned, took a touch and released Remsanga inside the box.

Navjot was the defender to be fended off this time and Remsanga toe-poked it past Vishnu, as the ball hit the right upright and went in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)