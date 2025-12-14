Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar explained why South Africa's David Miller could emerge as one of the most sought-after players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Speaking on JioStar's show 'IPL Auction Most Wanted', Bangar said Miller's proven finishing ability, vast experience in high-pressure situations and adaptability in the middle order make him an extremely valuable option for franchises looking to strengthen their batting line-ups. He added that teams such as the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to show strong interest in the left-handed batter.

Bangar noted that Miller's calm temperament and ability to close out games consistently place him among the elite finishers in T20 cricket. According to him, the South African batter could feature among the top three most expensive purchases at the auction.

"David Miller will likely be among the top three most expensive players in this auction. Several teams need a player with his finishing ability -- Gujarat Titans, for instance, would benefit from his experience, while Kolkata Knight Riders could target him too, especially with Andre Russell's retirement and a healthy purse at their disposal," Bangar said.

Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders enter the IPL 2026 auction with the highest remaining purse of INR 64.30 crore, giving them significant flexibility in bidding for marquee players. With Andre Russell no longer part of the squad, Bangar suggested that Miller could be a like-for-like replacement in terms of match-winning impact in the death overs.

Former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad praised Venkatesh Iyer as a versatile and impactful player for KKR, highlighting his ability to adapt across roles -- from opening and anchoring the innings to finishing matches when needed.

Notably, KKR had acquired Venkatesh Iyer for a massive INR 23.75 crore in last year's mega-auction, but his performances that season fell short of expectations. Consequently, KKR released him ahead of the 2026 auction, although they may still be interested in re-signing him at a lower price.

Iyer has been good for KKR in earlier seasons, playing several crucial innings in high-pressure situations. Additionally, his medium-pace bowling adds depth and balance to the team. Given his familiarity with the franchise and proven ability to win matches, KKR could consider bringing him back at a more reasonable valuation.

"Venkatesh Iyer is a special talent -- a versatile left-hander who's delivered for KKR in multiple roles. He's shown the ability to open the innings, anchor the middle order, and even finish games when required, which speaks volumes about his flexibility and impact." (ANI)

