Paris, Mar 3 (AP) Canada striker Jonathan David profited from a defensive error to settle a tight game as Lille won at Reims 1-0 to move up to fourth place in the French league.

David intercepted a poor back pass from Yunis Abdelhamid in the 56th minute to grab his 12th league goal, moving him level with Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette on the scoring chart. Both are some way behind 21-goal top scorer Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Nathan Lyon Masterclass Helps Australia Register 172-Run Victory Over New Zealand, Take 1-0 Series Lead.

The win moved Lille one point above Nice, which can reclaim fourth spot if it wins at Toulouse on Sunday. Monaco was one ahead in third place.

Also, Marseille won at rock-bottom Clermont 5-1 to give new coach Jean-Louis Gasset a third straight win in all competitions and 12 goals scored.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match Tickets Go Over Rs 1 Crore On Resale Websites Online.

Attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye put the visitors ahead midway through the first half, scuffing a shot inside the post after Clermont's defense failed to clear a right-wing cross.

Clermont equalized in a similar way early in the second half, when left back Quentin Merlin botched his clearance and Florent Ogier headed the ball to forward Bilal Boutobba for a close-range finish.

Marseille then took complete control, adding more goals from veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — his ninth in the league — left back Jonathan Clauss, Luis Henrique and Faris Moumbagna.

PSG drew at Monaco 0-0 on Friday with an ineffective Mbappé taken off at halftime. He has told the club he is leaving at the end of the season. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)