New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India captain Rohit Rajpal on Friday said that hosting the Davis Cup World Group Playoff I tie against Denmark on grass courts, is a well-thought plan to have an advantage over the opponents.

India will face Denmark in Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie on March 4 and 5 on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC) here.

Also Read | Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Final, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"We chose grass courts with a lot of thought. India have done well when they are played on grass. We will try to do our best. We hope you enjoy this experience of the Davis Cup," said Rohit during a media interaction.

"We will be playing with support from the crowd. Denmark's discomfort on grass was the reason we chose for a grass court," he added.

Also Read | PKL 2021-22 Final: Here's How Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi Made it to the Summit Clash of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The Indian captain further said that they will not be taking the clash against Denmark lightly and will be keeping themselves fully prepared for every match.

"We are not going to take Denmark lightly as players ranked above 400 have beaten our players. There are no easy matches. So, we are keeping ourselves fully prepared. We are preparing for every battle," said the Indian captain.

Davis Cup matches will be played at the Gymkhana Club, New Delhi, on March 4 and 5 inside a strict bio-secure bubble. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)