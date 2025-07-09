Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): On day-seven of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025, it was Uttar Pradesh Hockey who had a fruitful outing after winning their match against Hockey Chandigarh whereas Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab played out a draw to add a point each to their tally. In the first match today, Hockey Maharashtra played a 1-1 draw with Hockey Punjab, in Division 'A'. Anvi Rawat (35') scored for Hockey Maharashtra, whereas Saloni (37') played an equaliser for Hockey Punjab to end the game in a draw, as per a press release from Hockey India. In the next match, Uttar Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 4-0, in Division 'A'. Naina (34', 48', 59') stood out as be top goal scorer as she scored a hat-trick in the game. Arika Kumari (45') also scored one goal to take the game away from Hockey Chandigarh. Also, the other match between the Hockey Association of Bihar and Delhi Hockey was officially forfeited 5-0 in favour of the Hockey Association of Bihar.

This year's edition is featuring 28 teams divided into three divisions--Division A, Division B, and Division C--introducing an added competitive edge with promotion and relegation at stake, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Division A, comprising the top 12 performing teams in the country, will see intense action as the defending champions Hockey Jharkhand and last year's runner-up Hockey Madhya Pradesh lead the challenge for the national title. Division B and Division C will serve as competitive battlegrounds for emerging teams to climb the ranks. (ANI)

