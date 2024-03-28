Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Thursday.

While RR decided to play the same team of their previous match, DC brought in Mukesh Kumar and Anrich Nortje for Ishant Sharma and Shai Hope.

"Ishant hasn't yet recovered and Shai Hope has a bad back," said Pant during the toss.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

