New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

The Capitals are fielding an unchanged playing XI.

KKR have brought in Anukul Roy in place of Vaibhav Arora, who is on the impact substitutes' list.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy.

