Navi Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Capitals scored 149 for 3 in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday.

Opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored for the Capitals with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 22 runs while Krishnappa Gowtham got one.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 149 for 3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 36 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22). PTI PDS

