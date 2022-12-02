Panaji (Goa) [India], December 2 (ANI): The launch of third edition of the United We Play (UWP) programme was done in the presence of Manchester United's first team players David De Gea, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek on Thursday. The United We Play programme is an on-ground grassroots football initiative, supported by Manchester United to encourage young football talent from across the country by giving them a platform to showcase their skills with the objective of motivating aspiring footballers to continue playing and introducing them to global training methodologies.

The first two seasons received an overwhelming response with over 10,000 players from the country participating in the hybrid programme comprising on-ground trials and virtual sessions with Manchester United Soccer Schools' coaches. The last season saw 4 young footballers - Chennai's R S Preyarhanjan, Meghalaya's Federick Kurbah, Chandigarh's Ronald Singh and Pune's Kunal Yeole get a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in exciting activities like a match-day experience, a training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and a chance to interact with the Club's Legends.

David De Gea, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek, who are on their maiden visit to India, officially launched and kickstarted the activities for the third season of the United We Play programme.

Manchester United's CEO of Alliance and Partnerships, Victoria Thompson, said "Manchester United is proud of its longstanding relationship with Apollo Tyres and the work they do to encourage football amongst young players, giving them this unique opportunity to showcase their skills and talent. The previous two seasons saw a record participation and I am sure this time it will be bigger than the previous editions. We are delighted to have been able to share this experience with David, Anthony and Donny and we hope their presence at the launch of the third season of United We Play further inspires and encourages India's next footballing talent."

Commenting on the launch of the third edition of UWP, Vikram Garga, Group Head, Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said "We have been working towards the development of football at the grassroot level in India, which helps us interact and engage with the community, both at the rural and urban centres. The third edition of United We Play promises to be even bigger, as Apollo Tyres and Manchester United look to increase participation and expand the footprint of the programme even further."

The third edition of the United We Play programme will have a Virtual Masterclass with Manchester United Soccer School (MUSS) coaches in 15+ cities from January to March 2023. This will be followed by the on-ground scouting of footballing talent in 12 Indian cities and 3 cities in the APMEA region, in the months of March/April 2023. Around 8,500 - 10,000 young footballers are expected to take part in this edition.

The initial phase of the programme will be run by domestic coaches before young footballers get a chance to impress coaches from the Manchester United Soccer School (MUSS). The best performers from across locations will participate in the grand finale of the competition, and winners will get a trip to Manchester, with several experiential activities at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United. (ANI)

