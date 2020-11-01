Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): "Definitely not," replied Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni when asked whether the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is his last game for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the toss between CSK and KXIP, commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni whether the match against KXIP will be his last for CSK, and to this question, Dhoni replied: "Definitely not".

The match between both these sides is a must-win for KXIP. The KL Rahul-led team needs to win the match against CSK in order to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

"They (KXIP) are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100 per cent into our game," said Dhoni during toss.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. In their last meeting this season, CSK sealed a convincing 10-wicket win against KXIP.

CSK are coming into this game on the back of two successive wins (most recent first) - against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, KXIP, who are eyeing a place in the playoffs, saw their five-match winning streak broken against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK made three changes to the side as Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur were included in the playing XI. KXIP have made two changes as Mayank Agarwal and James Neesham come in the place of Arshdeep and Glenn Maxwell.

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

KXIP Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

