MS Dhoni ahead of the CSK vs KXIP game, answered the biggest question surrounding him since the start of the IPL 2020. ‘Definitely Not’ said the Chennai Super Kings skipper, when asked if this will be his last game for the team in Yellow. This will surely be music to the ears of CSK fans as their star player confirmed that he will continue playing for the franchise in IPL 2021 as well. CSK vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni, earlier this year, announced his retirement from international cricket. ‘thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,’ the former Indian skipper wrote on his social media while closing the curtains on his international journey on Independence Day 2020.

Ever since, people have been speculating that Indian Premier League 2020 could be MS Dhoni’s last appearance on the cricketing field, as now at 39-year-old, the former India captain has struggled to produce consistent performances. However, the questions were put to rest, when the CSK skipper cleared the air during toss ahead of CSK vs KXIP clash in IPL 2020.

When Danny Morrison asked, ‘Could this be your last game in Yellow?’, ‘Definitely Not’ replied the Chennai Super Kings skipper. This will surely be a great news for Chennai Super Kings fans as their skipper is not ready to hang his boots just yet.

MS Dhoni hadn’t played competitive cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand and only returned back to cricketing field during IPL 2020, in the opening game against Mumbai Indians. However, this season hasn’t been ideal for the former Indian skipper, scoring and averaging the lowest compared to his previous years.

Chennai Super Kings themselves haven’t fared well in Indian Premier League 2020 as the three-time champions are at the bottom of the points table and were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

