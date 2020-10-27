Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

The Capitals went with the same side that played in their last game while Sunrisers made three changes, replacing Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed with Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Also Read | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Kane Williamson Replaces Jonny Bairstow As Shreyas Iyer Puts SRH to Bat.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Drops ‘Indian Cricketer’ from Bio on Instagram and Twitter After Being Left Out of Indian Squads for Australian Tour? Twitter Divided Over the Claim.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)