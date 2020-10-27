Intending to stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams had contrasting campaigns in this season so far, which makes DC firm favourites to win the game. With seven wins in 11 games, Shreyas Iyer’s men are second in the team standings, and a win will propel them at the top of team standings. On the other hand, SRH might well get knocked out of the playoff race after losing this encounter. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first after winning the toss in Dubai. SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Delhi indeed have put on an all-round show in this season but lost their previous two games and will be raring to get back to winning ways. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who recently became the first batsman to smash consecutive IPL centuries, has been in red-hot form and will like to make a mark again. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have done well in the bowling department. SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 47 Preview.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led side hasn’t been able to come together as a unit. From Jonny Bairstow to T Natarajan, many players put up several brilliant individual performances. However, lack of consistency put them in the bottom of the team standings. Meanwhile, let’s look at the playing XI of both sides.

SRH vs DC Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

DC might be in a relatively better position in team standings and will also take the field as favourites. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious by 15 runs in their last meeting earlier this season and will like to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, Delhi will want to turn the tide this time.

