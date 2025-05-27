Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), May 27 (PTI) Delhi came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Mizoram 4-2 in extra time in the summit clash and defend the Men's U-20 National Football Championship title here on Tuesday.

Super-sub Laishram Rahul Meitei (90+1st, 108th) emerged the hero, scoring twice, including one in extra time, as Delhi made a remarkable fightback in an ill-tempered final match that saw as many as 10 expulsions.

Mizoram ended the match with eight players, while Delhi were down to nine.

Arya Kashyap (48th) and Prashan Jajo (110th) scored the other two goals for Delhi.

Mesak C Lalrinngheta (39th) and PC Pazawna (45+2nd) had given Mizoram a 2-0 lead at the half time.

It was a final of contrasting halves. Mizoram dominated the first 45 minutes, but Delhi responded with a second-half resurgence that turned the match on its head, eventually sealing the title in emphatic fashion in extra time.

Delhi had beaten Karnataka in the penalty shootout in the 2024 edition final.

