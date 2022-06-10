New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has appointed retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pankaj Naqvi as the Administrator of the Judo Federation of India to run the affairs of the sports body.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the former judge to undertake a review of the existing constitution of the Federation upon taking charge and prepare a draft amended constitution in conformity with the National Sports Code after eliciting the views of its constituents and members and place the finalised version of the same before the court for its approval and consideration.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022 Prize Money: Total Amount Set at Record 40.35 Million Pounds, 11 Per Cent Hike from Last Year.

The court's order was passed on a batch of writ petitions by the Haryana State Judo Association, Karnataka Judo Association, and Bombay Judo Association concerning certain disputes in the Judo Federation of India amongst its office bearers.

The court further asked the Administrator to draw up a detailed plan concerning the preparatory steps in view of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and also to undertake steps to facilitate the holding of elections and ultimately handing over the affairs of the Federation to a democratically elected body.

Also Read | IND v SA, 1st T20I 2022: Ishan Kishan Leads the Way for India's Future Batting Template.

“The Court hereby appoints Mr. Justice Pankaj Naqvi, a former Judge of the Allahabad High Court to be appointed the Administrator of the Federation. The erstwhile Committee shall forthwith hand over charge to the Administrator who shall administer the day-to-day affairs of the Federation subject to further orders being passed on the present writ petitions,” said the court in its order dated June 2.

“Upon taking over the affairs of the Federation, the Administrator shall firstly undertake a review of the existing constitution of the Federation and prepare a draft amended constitution which would be in conformity with the National Sports Code and the Model Guidelines. The draft constitution that may be drawn may be duly publicized and provided to all constituents and members of the Federation so that their views are elicited and obtained by the Administrator. The draft constitution that may be drawn and finalized at the end of the aforesaid process may be placed before this Court for approval and consideration,” the court stated.

The Administrator may submit its first interim report within a period of six weeks, said the court.

The court noted that the term of the erstwhile executive body of the Federation had ended and the parties suggested the appointment of an Administrator to take over the affairs of the Federation so that the interest of athletes, which necessarily must be kept paramount, is not adversely impacted.

Respective parties have consented to the appointment of an Administrator who may be charged with undertaking a review of the constitution of the Federation, take over the day-to-day administration of the Federation, and further initiate preparatory steps for holding elections for the constitution of the executive committee, the order recorded.

The court directed the erstwhile office bearers to extend all cooperation to the Administrator who shall be entitled to draw a monthly remuneration of Rs two lakh.

It clarified that no further steps shall be taken by the erstwhile office bearers to hold elections till the time the Administrator reviews the status of membership of all constituents of the Federation and submits a report to it.

“ Any steps taken by the erstwhile management of the Federation in regard to elections and which forms the subject matter of challenge in these writ petitions shall also not be proceeded with subject to further orders of the Court,” the court ordered. PTI ADS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)