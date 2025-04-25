New Delhi/Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) Delhi teenager Rashmika Sahgal won a triple crown, including the women's 10m air pistol, at the 23rd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship in Bhopal on Friday.

The pistol events are being held in Bhopal while the rifle competitions are taking place simultaneously in Delhi.

Rashmika, who will be part of the Indian team that will compete at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany next month, shot 239.9 in the women's final, 243.2 in the junior women's final and 240.6 in the youth women's final to win all three events and pull off an incredible feat.

Earlier on Thursday, Naamya Kapoor of Delhi had won the junior women's 25m pistol with 34 hits in the final.

Also on Thursday, India international Divya T.S. of Karnataka clinched the women's 25m pistol title, first firing a world-class 586 in qualifying and then scoring 31 hits in the 10-series final comprising five rapid-fire shots each..

Divya also had the likes of Olympian and former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, who finished fourth, for company in the final.

In Delhi on Thursday, the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) final was won by Railways' Akhil Sheoran, a reigning world championship bronze medallist. He shot 462.5 to win the final even as West Bengal's Adriyan Karmakar picked up the junior men's 3P title.

Riya Shirish Thatte of Maharashtra was among the other stars of the first day of finals on Thursday, finishing second behind Divya with 28 hits in the senior final, while also finishing fourth in the junior final.

Just like Riya in Bhopal, Rohit Kanyan of Haryana was the star in Delhi, taking silver in the men's 3P, while also reaching the junior final to finish sixth.

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale had a mixed day, winning gold for Railways in the men's 3P team event, while also equalling his own championship qualification record of 589, to top the qualifications. He then finished fifth in the men's 3P final.

