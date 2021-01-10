Dhaka, Jan 10 (AP) A 38-member West Indies touring party arrived in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Sunday morning.

These players will only be allowed to train after two coronavirus tests and three days of isolation in their hotel.

The first international side to arrive in Bangladesh since the Covid-19 outbreak, West Indies are scheduled to play three one-day games and two Tests Matches against their hosts. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)