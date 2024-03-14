Paris, Mar 14 (AP) France recalled Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby for European Championship warmups against Germany and Chile.

Diaby last played for the national team in Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March last year.

He was selected ahead of emerging Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who has made a good impression in his first season with the club.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was included despite recently injuring the big toe on his left foot. He resumed training on Monday.

World Cup runner-up France hosts Germany on March 23 in Lyon and Chile three days later in Marseille.

At Euro 2024 in Germany, two-time champion France is in Group D with Austria, the Netherlands, and a playoff winner.

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan). (AP)

