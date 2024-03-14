Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez are given a chance to shine with the England squad for the first time. Gareth Southgate revealed that Arsenal defender Ben White opted out of the selection. As per the team selection, the Three Lions have plenty of depth in attack. Southgate is set to call upon Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins. Rice and Jordan Henderson retain their place in the squad with Jude Bellingham returning after missing out last time through injury. Goalkeepers - Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone Defenders - Kyle Walker, John Stones, Lewis Dunk, Jarrad Branthwaite, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell. Midfielders - Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison. Forwards - Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon. Blue Jersey, Brown Shorts, White Socks- Belgium's New Away Kit For UEFA Euro 2024 a Tribute to Comic Book Legend Tintin (See Pics)

England Squad for Brazil and Belgium Friendlies Announced

Here we go then. Your #ThreeLions for March camp! 🦁 — England (@England) March 14, 2024

