Kildare (Ireland), Jul 6 (PTI) Diksha Dagar closed her third round with a birdie to gain three places to move to Tied 53rd at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Diksha with cards of 75-73-73 is 2-over. She moved three places up from her previous T-56th when she made the cut on the line.

Diksha, 10th on the LET Order of Merit, had a bogey on the second and then had a run of 11 pars before she got her first birdies on the Par-3 14th, but again dropped a shot on the 16th.

She closed with a birdie to walk off with a smile.

English amateur Lottie Woad continued her excellent form, firing a bogey-free 67 (-6) to hold a seven-shot lead heading into the final day.

The world number one amateur held a three-shot lead at the halfway stage at Carton House, and picked up where she left off on Saturday.

Woad began the day with a birdie on the first before making another on the third hole, and she continued to stretch her advantage with birdies at six and eight to make the turn in four-under.

The 21-year-old also rolled in back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

The last time an amateur won a LET event was back in 2022 when Jana Melichova secured victory at the 2022 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Sweden's Madelene Sagström is in outright second place on 10-under-par after a round of 70 (-3) on day three.

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley had a steady day carding a round of 71 (-2), which included three birdies and one bogey to be in solo third place on nine-under-par.

Five players share fourth place with France's Anne-Charlotte Mora, Spain's Blanca Fernandez, New Zealand's Amelia Garvey, England's Charley Hull and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini all on eight-under-par.

Ireland's Anna Foster and Alexandra Swayne of the U.S. Virgin Islands are one shot further back in T9.

