Riyadh, Oct 27 (PTI) Eyeing the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit title, India's Diksha Dagar opened with a solid four-under 68 but it still left her in Tied-22nd spot at the Aramco Series Riyadh here.

American Alison Lee shot a sensational bogey-free 11-under 61 to grab early lead.

A good finish in the individual competition could take Diksha to the top, ahead of Celine Boutier, who is currently only about 78 points ahead of the Indian.

The other Indian in the event, Gaurika Bishnoi, carded even par 72 with four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey and she was Tied-62.

In the team competition, Team Dagar was tied third. The co-leaders were Team Carlota Ciganda and Team Bronte Law at 21-under. Team Alison Lee, of which Gaurika is a part, was lying tied-ninth at 17-under.

Diksha had five birdies against one bogey and it would seem a fair start on any other day, but with Alison Lee holing 11 birdies and not giving away a single bogey, that score paled in comparison.

Lying second was Australian Minjee Lee at 9-under with 10 birdies and one bogey.

Jana Melichova of Czech Republic, who is in Diksha's squad in the team competition, shot 7-under and was tied third alongside with seven others on a low-scoring day.

Diksha, starting from the 10th, had a bogey on the 11th, for which she made up with a birdie on the 18th. On her second nine, Diksha birdied the first, second, fifth and eighth to finish at 4-under.

