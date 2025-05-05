Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Chennai's experienced campaigner Dilip Kumar recorded a compelling 5-2 victory over Mushtaq Khan in a qualifying round match of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament, here on Monday.

The former India No. 5 Kumar, who represents Railways, produced a commanding performance to get the better of his opponent even as Mushtaq managed to win two frames.

In another contest, Imran Nazeer conceded his game to Rayan Razmi after he was trailing 0-4.

Results: Dilip Kumar bt Mushtaq Khan 5-2: 76 (64)-0, 76-8, 0-75(75), 69 (47) -28, 81(43)-5, 8 -69,69 (55) -36; Rayan Razmi bt Imran Nazeer 5-0: 65-32, 58-28, 74-20,63-19 (conceded).

