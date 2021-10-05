Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI): Dinesh Karthik will lead the Tamil Nadu team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Lucknow.

Also Read | Hockey India Withdraws from Commonwealth Games 2022, Prioritises Asian Games Next Year.

The team picked by the State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association features a few players who shone in the recent TNPL like B Sai Sudharshan and P Saravana Kumar.

Also Read | RR vs MI Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: James Neesham Included As Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl.

Out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named Dinesh Karthik's deputy in the squad, which also includes left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who has not featured in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE after he tested positive for Covid-19, and all-rounder M S Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury.

The team also comprises experienced campaigners like B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan and power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan.

The bowling unit includes Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, J Kousik and spinners R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and leggie M Ashwin.

Tamil Nadu, the defending champion, features in Elite Group 'A' in the national T20 competition.

The squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), M S Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)