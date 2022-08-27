Dubai, Aug 27 (PTI) Disney Star has won the rights to broadcast all ICC events on a four-year deal from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market, the sport's global governing body said on Saturday.

Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights of both men's and women's global events till the end of 2027, the ICC said in a statement.

"As per information, Disney Star is paying around USD 3 billion for the rights," a senior ICC Board member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Disney Star won following a single round sealed bid process which has yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle, continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket, the apex body said.

The decision followed a robust tender, bidding and evaluation process, which started in June 2022.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: "We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans.

"They will play a crucial role in the future of our sport and connecting and engaging with more fans than ever before."

K Madhavan, Country Manager & President of Disney Star said: "With the acquisition of the ICC Digital and TV broadcast rights, Disney Star has further strengthened its status as the premier destination for marquee cricket events in the country."

