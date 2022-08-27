Dasun Shanaka departs for a golden duck as Mohammad Nabi gets the Sri Lanka skipper on the first delivery after the drinks break.
Sri Lanka are in deep trouble at the halfway state of the game as half of their team is back in the pavilion. The onus now lies pon skipper Dasun Shanaka to get the team out of a sticky situation.
Sri Lanka have lost another wicket as Danushka Gunathilaka is the latest man to depart. Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets his first wicket of the game and puts Afghanistan in a great spot.
Sri Lanka are in huge trouble as they have lost Pathum Nissanka in the second over. Afghanistan bowlers have dominated the game so far and Sri Lanka will be hoping to get back in it.
Afghanistan have got off to a sensational start to the game as Fazalhaq Farooqi strikes twice in the first over. The bowler dismisses Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis.
Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening Asia Cup 2022 clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.
Welcome to our live coverage of the opening Asia Cup 2022 clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan from the Dubai International Stadium.
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign as the two teams face off against each other in the competition opener. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a winning start. So we bring you the SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 live score along with commentary. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs AFG With Match Timing in IST.
Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka will be in high spirits heading into the clash after their impressive performance in the last multi-nation competition, T20 World Cup 2021. However, they have had poor results in bilateral as they have suffered defeats against India and Australia.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan enter this encounter on the back of contrasting results. They white-washed Zimbabwe in a recent T20I series but lost to Ireland. Mohammad Nabi will be hoping that his team can get back to winning ways.
Both teams have a number of quality players in their squad that can determine the outcome of the match and lead their team to victory. They are drawn alongside Bangladesh in Group B and will have high hopes of advancing to the next stage.