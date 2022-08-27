Afghanistan and Sri Lanka open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign as the two teams face off against each other in the competition opener. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a winning start. So we bring you the SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 live score along with commentary. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs AFG With Match Timing in IST.

Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka will be in high spirits heading into the clash after their impressive performance in the last multi-nation competition, T20 World Cup 2021. However, they have had poor results in bilateral as they have suffered defeats against India and Australia.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan enter this encounter on the back of contrasting results. They white-washed Zimbabwe in a recent T20I series but lost to Ireland. Mohammad Nabi will be hoping that his team can get back to winning ways.

Both teams have a number of quality players in their squad that can determine the outcome of the match and lead their team to victory. They are drawn alongside Bangladesh in Group B and will have high hopes of advancing to the next stage.