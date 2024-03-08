Kuala Lumpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Divjot Gupta had his best day of the week with a surge of three late birdies as he bagged the top honours in the Boys (eight and under) at the US Kids Malaysian Championships.

Divjot, a prolific winner on the Indian circuit, had rounds of 40-37-36 to total 5-over 117. He won by six shots over Indonesia's Michael Clifton Lumy, who struggled to 5-over 41 on the last day.

India's other golfer in the category Ruslaan Alam Khan finished third.

India's Arshvant Srivastava finished second in the Boys 13-14 category.

Arshvant, who led after the first and second rounds, dropped late bogeys in his third and final round of 77 to finish one shot behind Korea's Kang Geon, whose final round of 73, helped him clinch the title.

Sohang Har Kantor (79) was seventh, while Ved Sai Machiraju (81) was T-14 in the category.

Jot Sarup Gupta (87) finished fourth in Boys (10 and under), which was won by Aoran Zhang of China, who shot 74 in the final round.

The lone Indian girl in the event, Kriti Parekh, struggled on the back nine during her round of 82 to finish fourth in the Girls 13-14 category.

The three-day event carried WAGR points and granted priority points for entries into US Kids World Championships and European Championships later in the year.

A total of 106 junior golfers from 16 countries, including 37 players from Malaysia, competed in the three-day tournament.

