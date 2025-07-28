Batumi (Georgia), Jul 28 (PTI) Teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy here on Monday.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

Also Read | WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Australia Match at Warner Park.

She is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall.

The victory for the Nagpur player came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

Also Read | What Is a Handshake in Test Cricket? What Does It Signify? Know All About the Tradition After Controversy in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?.

In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw.

But in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to overcome the two-time world rapid champion 2.5-1.5.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)