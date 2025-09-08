Skopje [North Macedonia], September 8 (ANI): India's young Divyanshi Bhowmick, partnering with Ananya Muralidharan, won the U-15 Girls' Doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Star Contender in Skopje on September 7.

The memorable triumph came at the SC Jane Sandanski in Skopje, North Macedonia, where the young pair battled past China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling in a thrilling five-set encounter.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win AFG vs HKG T20I?.

The Indians edged past their opponents 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 6-11, 14-12), sealing a victory for Indian table tennis at the U-15 level, as per a press release from WTT.

The Indian contingent also delivered strong results in other categories, finishing as runners-up in both the U-19 and U-15 Boys' Singles events.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, September 8: AJ Lee to Make Appearance, AJ Styles to Face El Grande Americano and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

This performance underlines the growing stature of India in the global youth table tennis circuit, with the next generation already making waves at the highest level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)