New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday roped in renowned coach Dmitry Dmitruk as the team's foreign coach for the next two years.

Dmitruk, who served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association as well as the Irish National Junior and Youth Teams for the last 12 years, will be leading Indian boxing's men's and women's teams for the upcoming elite competitions, including the World Championships.

"India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists.

"With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together,"Dmitruk was quoted as saying in a media release.

The 47-year-old has played a key role in elevating Ireland's performances and nurturing young talent over the course of his 12-year stint in the country.

He has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to multiple World Championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games.

As part of the Irish boxing team's coaching staff, he contributed significantly to the qualification of the country's boxers for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Speaking on the appointment, BFI President Ajay Singh said: "Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

"We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country. His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India's medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024.”

He takes charge of both men's and women's teams. India has produced scintillating displays in recent times at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games as well as the Asian Games, clinching numerous medals to establish the country's name as a prominent unit among the top teams.

Dmitruk's training has not only yielded success for the senior professional boxers but also the youth teams which is a testament to his wide array of skillset that will promote the development of Indian boxing.

