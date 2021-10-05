Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Netherlands cricketer Ryan Ten Doeschate has picked Bangladesh's spin bowling all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and India's Ravindra Jadeja as the two best all-rounders in the current era.

"I think Shakib (Al Hasan) would be hard to look past. Ravindra Jadeja will be up there. If I had to choose two of the top (all-rounders), I (would) probably go with those two," Doeschate said during an interaction facilitated by the ICC on Tuesday.

Doeschate, who was part of the 2009 Netherlands team that took part in the T20 World and had defeated hosts England at the iconic Lords, admired Saurashtra's Jadeja for his sheer ability to turn the game on its head.

"Okay, his (Jadeja's) ability to affect the game, so yes he is never going to be your leading run-scorer or leading wicket-taker, (but) he is going to win you game with his 37 off 16 balls.

"He is going to get you over the line or when you are 120/5, he is going to get you up-to 160/170," explained the right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer.

Doeschate, who looked up to former South Africa captain Kepler Wessels, said that the same traits were observed in Shakib.

"Obviously it kind of gives it away in the name, an all-rounder needs to have joint effect in all three parts of the game and the same with Shakib.

"You saw Shakib's numbers in the last World Cup (2019), he was the leading run-scorer, just shows what he has added to his team," added the 41-year-old, who has played 33 ODIs and 22 T20s.

"Someone like Jadeja, as I said his numbers aren't going to be so great, (but) you always feel that any stage of the game that he can just flip the game on his head and win a game for you, I think particularly in tournament mode, that is probably the biggest quality," added Doeschate, who made his ODI debut way back in 2006 against Sri Lanka at Amstelveen.

The 32-year-old Jadeja is part of the Indian T20 squad that will take part in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Oman and United Arab Emirates from October 17.

Netherlands will take on Ireland in their opening encounter in Abu Dhabi.

