Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) International riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar finished second and third respectively in the final race of Pro-Stock 165cc category at MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship here on Sunday.

Starting the season on a high note, IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team's Rajiv Sethu performed par excellence and rounded-off at second position in the championship with one win and seven podium finishes.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Named India Captain for Upcoming Three-match ODI Series Against South Africa.

The final race of PS165cc of national championship saw Rajiv and Senthil Kumar start the race at second and seventh respectively.

Also Read | Korea Open 2022: Yoshihito Nishioka Stuns Denis Shapovalov to Win Second ATP Tour Title.

Lying sixth and ninth one lap into the race, they lapped with very similar times to each other throughout the first half of the race.

Both the riders then joined the mix of top contenders and further pushed their throttle.

A determined Rajiv then outpaced the whole pack to claim the second place on podium, while Senthil emerged out of thin air and kept his competitor at bay to close the race at third place.

The young guns of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup also displayed exemplary performances on racetrack.

Sarthak Chavan of Pune has taken over the championship title for IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF20R with his dazzling performance followed by Chennai's Shyam Sundar (153 points) at second position and Malappuram's Mohsin P (134 points) at third.

Topping the leadership board of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R is Raheesh Khatri who has finished the season with an all-time high of back-to-back 10 wins.

He is followed by Kolhapur's Siddesh Sawant (139 points) on second and Bengaluru's Harshith V Boggar (128 points) secured third position.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)