Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) The Decision Review System (DRS) was not available for nearly two overs at the start of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings due to power failure at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Due to a power cut at one of the floodlight towers, the DRS was not available for 1.4 overs at the start of the Chennai Super Kings innings during which they lost three wickets.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

Opener Devon Conway (0) and Robin Uthappa (1) were out LBW off the deliveries of Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah and CSK could not take the review as DRS was not available.

Just after Uthappa's wicket, the DRS was available and the players were apparently told by the umpires about it.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates of Football Game in India?.

One of the floodlight towers went off just before the toss, which was delayed by a couple of minutes.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and asked CSK to bat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)