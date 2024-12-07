Wellington [New Zealand], December 7 (ANI): English batters Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, and Harry Brook all smashed blistering half-centuries as England raced to 378/5 at stumps on the second day's play in Wellington.

The Three Lions take a whopping 533 runs lead over New Zealand after Day 2 stumps on Saturday.

The Kiwis began the day at 86/5 but could add only 39 runs to the total as England's rampant bowling display saw them pick up the remaining five wickets quickly.

Gus Atkinson starred on the morning of day 2 with a stunning hat trick - the first one in Tests at Wellington. Atkinson was the 15th England player to achieve the feat.

Atkinson (4-31) and Brydon Carse (4-46) shared eight scalps to give the visitors a commanding 155-run lead heading into their second innings.

While England lost Zak Crawley (8) early in the second innings, Jacob Bethell joined Ben Duckett in the middle and the duo shared a massive 187-run stand putting the tourists right back in the driver's seat. Bethell however couldn't get to a maiden Test ton, falling to Tim Southee in the 38th over.

Duckett, 92, soon followed him to the dugout as Southee struck once again four overs later. Harry Brook joined in and went on offence from the get-go as the world no. 2 Test batter added another sizzling half-century to his growing list of accolades.

With Glenn Phillips dismissing Brook (55), Joe Root, unbeaten on 73, and Ben Stokes (35*) added to Kiwis' worries as the duo forged a quick 51-run partnership before play concluded.

Brief score: England 280 & 378/5 (Harry Brook 123, Jacob Bethell 96; Nathan Smith 4/86) vs New Zealand 125 (Kane Williamson 37, Tom Latham 17; Gus Atkinson 4/31). (ANI)

