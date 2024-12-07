Liverpool stretched their lead at the top to seven points after the latest win streak. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City dropped points after a good start handing the Reds to tighten their grip on the league title. Interestingly, Liverpool is the only side that won the Premier League in the last seven seasons whereas Man City won the remaining six. The Reds will play against Everton on matchday 15, but sadly as per the latest update the match is postponed till further notice. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Everton ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run last season with a 2-0 win at home, but the Reds have never lost back-to-back away games against Everton since 1994. Also, Everton’s current form and record against the top-placed side has been very poor handing Liverpool a massive ‘psychological’ edge over their opponents. Mo Salah is in great form leading the goal contributions charts this season. Check out Manchester United vs Everton match details and viewing options below.

League leaders Liverpool will play an away game against Mersey-side rivals Everton on matchday 15. The Everton vs Liverpool match was scheduled to be played at Goodison Park and it starts at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 7. But after the team’s confirmation following the Darragh Strom, the match is postponed till further confirmation. Check out Everton vs Liverpool viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

