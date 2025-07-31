Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): The ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will start their Durand Cup 2025 campaign against Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) in the fiery Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

While this will be MBSG's first appearance in the 2025 edition, Mohammedan SC come into the clash under pressure after a 2-1 defeat to Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) in their opener. Mohammedan SC had taken the lead but suffered a heartbreaking loss after conceding in the death. Another loss could all but end their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage, a fate they suffered last season.

The Mariners (MBSG), meanwhile, will be keen to build on their runner-up finish in the 2024 edition. Last year, they were agonisingly close to lifting the trophy, having led 2-0 in the final before NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) mounted a dramatic comeback and triumphed on penalties.

The Mariners, who did the double in the ISL 2024-25 season, enter the tournament brimming with confidence. They also defeated Mohammedan SC twice in the ISL last season. With a deep squad and strong momentum, MBSG will be eyeing another deep run in the Durand Cup.

However, for head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo and Mohammedan SC, this is a must-win. The club, which reached the Durand Cup final in 2021 and the semi-finals a year later, is desperate to avoid another early exit, but they'll have to defy the odds against a far more experienced MBSG side.

Earlier, Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jamie Maclaren acknowledged that the Mariners' unwavering support throughout the campaign played a pivotal role in the team winning the Indian Super League double for the first time in the club's history.

Maclaren joined the Kolkata giants ahead of the 2024-25 season, and the expectations were high from the blockbuster signing. The Australian international, despite battling against an injury in the earlier games, scored 12 goals in his debut ISL season and was the top scorer for the Mariners. (ANI)

