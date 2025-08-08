Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 8 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) sides Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will return to action in the Durand Cup on Friday, with the Men of Steel aiming to extend their winning run and the Highlanders looking to build on their opening win.

In the first fixture of the day, Jamshedpur FC will face 1 Ladakh FC in their final group-stage outing. The Men of Steel have made an impressive start, picking up wins over Tribhuvan Army FC (3-2) and Indian Army (1-0). With six points from two games, they sit in a commanding position at the top of Group C.

A draw will be enough to seal their place in the quarter-finals as group winners. However, head coach Khalid Jamil will want his side to carry forward their winning momentum into the knockout rounds, as per the press release from ISL.

Their opponents, 1 Ladakh FC, have played just one game so far, a 1-1 draw against Tribhuvan Army FC. They'll need nothing less than a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. A victory would throw the group wide open, and they'll be looking to pull off an upset against the ISL side.

Meanwhile, in Group E, NorthEast United FC are set for a blockbuster showdown against local rivals Shillong Lajong FC in a clash that could shape the group's outcome, the ISL press release added.

The Highlanders began their title defence with a commanding 3-1 win over Malaysia's Armed Forces team, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie stealing the spotlight thanks to a sensational hat-trick. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali handed debuts to several players, and his side looked sharp and confident as they began their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

But Shillong Lajong FC have looked even more ruthless so far. The I-League side lead the group after two dominant performances, a 6-0 win over the Malaysian side, followed by a 3-1 win over Rangdajied United. With six points and a superior goal difference, they head into this match with confidence and momentum on their side.

These two teams last met in the Durand Cup a year ago, when NorthEast United FC ran out 3-0 winners in the semi-final. Shillong Lajong FC will be eager to turn the tables this time and will view this fixture as the perfect chance to make a statement. With both teams in top form, a cracking contest awaits in Shillong. (ANI)

