Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) Dwayne Bravo, one of T20 cricket's most decorated players, on Wednesday promised to instill his "champion mentality" in Kolkata Knight Riders as their new mentor for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Replacing Gautam Gambhir, who guided the franchise to their third title last year, Bravo is determined to build on KKR's recent success and ensure they remain a force to be reckoned with.

One of the format's most accomplished all-rounders, Bravo is no stranger to success.

With 631 wickets and record 17 T20 franchise titles to his name, he understands what it takes to win.

"I'd like to bring in the champion mentality. I believe in winning," said the former West Indies T20 World Cup winner during the 'Knights Unplugged 2.0' event.

"My records speak for themselves, but at the end of the day, it's about the next generation of cricketers and helping them become champions in their own way."

"KKR is a team hugely respected worldwide. When I was playing, a couple of guys used to be a nightmare to face. Happy to be part of this setup now."

He spoke about how he has been lucky to captain a few of the current KKR players when they played for Trinidad & Tobago.

"Lucky to have captained some of them in Trinidad & Tobago. The decision to join was an easy one. I want to continue the legacy and ensure KKR remains a household name around the world," said the multiple CPL winner with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The former Chennai Super Kings allrounder, who was part of their three IPL triumphs, will have a stable KKR squad, with the franchise retaining the core of their championship-winning team.

This includes the re-signing of batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was released earlier before being brought back for a staggering INR 23.75 crore -- making him the third-most expensive player in the IPL auction.

"The key to success is passion for the game. In this squad, we have 9-10 players from the championship-winning team -- that's more than 80 per cent.

"They already know how to win championships. That should be our aim. Enjoy each other's success and company," said the 41-year-old who also performed his famous "Champion" song at the music-filled ceremony where KKR unveiled their full squad for the season.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the season has been how Bravo will work alongside head coach Chandrakant Pandit, known for his strict, disciplined approach.

Bravo, on the other hand, has a flamboyant and expressive personality -- a contrast that has sparked curiosity among fans and experts alike.

However, Pandit dismissed any concerns, expressing his eagerness to learn from Bravo's experience.

"He's a legend. I've watched him on TV for years. He brings immense value to the team—not just in terms of tactics, but also in terms of creating a winning culture. There's a lot to learn from him, and I'm looking forward to spending time with him,” Pandit said.

Venkatesh, who will serve as vice-captain this season, acknowledged the faith shown in him.

"It's an honour to be considered a key player. KKR gave me my big break (in 2021), and now it's time to give back. I hope this journey continues for a long time,” said Iyer.

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane will lend his experience to the side after being named KKR's new captain, after the departure of Shreyas Iyer who will captain Punjab Kings this season.

"It's an honour to lead such a wonderful franchise. I'm grateful to Venky Sir and everyone behind this decision. The focus now is to ensure that everyone is on the same page as we head into the season," he said.

The reigning champions KKR will kick off the 2025 season, taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

