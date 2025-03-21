New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Considered to be one of the brightest and most dynamic youngsters in the set-up, Deepika, who was recently awarded the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21), is keen to leave her mark at the highest level, as per the Hockey India press release.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Hisar, was also the recipient of a cash prize worth INR 10,00,000 from Hockey India. A forward who knows her way to goal, Deepika was elated on being recognised for her efforts.

"Winning the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21) is a big milestone in my career. Recognition of this kind is very encouraging for young players like me, and it will motivate us to work harder whenever we take the field. This award is not just mine - everyone involved in my journey, who have supported me so far, has played a role in reaching here, and I am truly grateful for this support system," said Deepika, as quoted by the Hockey India press release

Winning the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21) was an emotional milestone for Deepika, as it came in the same year her idol, Savita, was honoured with the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women).

Reflecting on her admiration for Savita Punia, Deepika shared, "At a very young age, before I even knew sports could be a profession, I would rush to Hisar training centre to celebrate whenever the Indian women's team returned from an international tournament. Clapping for the players and garlanding stars like Savita, whom I adored, were the most precious moments of my life."

She further revealed that after meeting Savita, she wouldn't let her hockey stick out of sight, often sleeping with it, dreaming of donning the Indian jersey one day. Now that she has achieved that dream, her next big goal is a podium finish at the World Cup and securing India's first-ever Olympic medal in women's hockey.

A Bronze medallist at the 2022 Asian Games, Hangzhou and the 2022 Asia Cup, Deepika was instrumental in the Indian Women's Hockey Team's gold-winning campaign at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

Deepika not only scored the only goal in the final against China but also emerged as the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals. She finished 2024 as the third-highest goalscorer in women's hockey, netting 17 goals in 26 games--trailing only the Netherlands' Yibbi Jansen (29 goals) and Belgium's Ambre Ballenghien (19 goals). A key member of Harendra Singh's team, Deepika can't wait to face the upcoming challenges.

Looking ahead to what is an important year for the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Deepika is confident that the team can produce the kind of performances that are the need of the hour. She said, "The Women's Asia Cup coming up later in the year will be a big tournament for us, especially with World Cup qualification on the line as well. As a team, we are all gearing up for the tournament, and Harendra Sir has been making sure we cover all the bases." (ANI)

